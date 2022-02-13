I have information on corruption of Modi government, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Asserting that he has access to information regarding the corruption of the BJP-led Union government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that several people have called him and provided information about the corrupt practices of Union Ministers. “I will expose the Modi government in all languages across the country,” Rao promised.

Addressing a public meeting in Ra-yagiri in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri distr-ict, he warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “No one is permanent! There should be no scope for arrogance.”

The TRS president said that some people called him in the last two days and told him about the “avineeti bagotalu” (corrupt stories) of the Modi government and how the government was looting money. “Kendram lo government chese gunta nakkala avineeti paddulu paddulu vastunnayi naa vaddaki (I am receiving accounts of the corruption of the jackals in the Union government),” Rao said.

Stating that he would put in efforts for the establishment of a “progressive government” at the Centre, Rao said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with him on Friday and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray the day before. Rao reca-lled that he recently spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said that the country has been destroyed in all spheres in the last eight years, as Modi lacked intelligence.

“Modi has become insane and has proposed meters to agriculture pump sets. Modi should have shame. He is spreading fanaticism. The people are suffering under Modi’s rule as he lacks intelligence,” Rao said.

Referring to the hijab row that has engulfed Karnataka, the Chief Minister said “Bengaluru and Hyderabad are in top two positions in the IT sector. If there are no communal clashes and law and order problems, only then would investors come to invest. Bengaluru is like Silicon Valley of the country, but some people behaved like rakshas towards girls. Now, they are turning Bengaluru into the Kashmir Valley that has suffered violence for decades now,” Rao stated, stressing the need for a cordial atmosphere and good ecosystem to attract investors.

Hyderabad: Demanding the sacking of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister of Assam for his abhorrent comments against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda whether they had any culture at all. “You are professing Hindu dharma and culture, but your Chief Minister is asking about the father of Rahul Gandhi,” Rao said. During his election campaign in Uttarakhand, Sarma had asked Rahul Gandhi to prove that he was Rajiv Gandhi’s son when the latter sought proof of surgical strikes in Uri in 2016. Rao said: “I have no connection with Rahul Gandhi, but his father and grandmother died for the sake of the country. His great-grandfather participated in the Freedom movement and served as Prime Minister for years, and now Himanta Biswas Sarma has made such shameful remarks against him.”

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that unemployment has shot up increased and industrial production has come down under Modi’s rule. “Around 16 lakh industries were closed in the country during the last eight years,” he said.

Referring to Modi’s statement on Telangana in the Rajya Sabha recently, Rao asked the people to be vigilant about ‘thieves’ and fight against them. He said that he wanted to limit his role to Telangana as Telangana is his life. “Telangana naa praanam. I wanted to see the development of Telangana people. But, they are disturbing the State,” the TRS supremo said, hinting that he would soon tour the entire country.

He reiterated that the State government would not implement the power sector reforms mooted by the Centre. “Chacchinaa sare meters pettam,” Rao averred. Asking people to join him, he said that he alone would not be able to take on the Modi government.