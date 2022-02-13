Plastic turned into bricks in Siddipet town, initiative by Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Plastic bricks made out of garbage collected from the town is being used to meet the needs of the residents. Plastic, which is among the biggest pollutant in the world, can give rise to many problems. Despite efforts from officials to curb the issue, it would keep cropping up. Even if one were to bury the plastic underground or incinerate it, there are new problems. Siddipet MLA and Finance Minister T Harish Rao felt that the plastic waste could be utilised into making bricks, which could then be used for flooring.

Officials then came up with an idea to set up a plastic brick manufacturing unit near the dumping yard in the outskirts of Siddipet. Four contractual employees were trained and the production was started. Around 500 kg of plastic waste is moved daily from the dumping yard to the manufacturing unit.

40 to 50 plastic bricks produced on a daily basis

The garbage is first cleaned and cut into small pieces. After that, they are put in a machine to melt, from which bricks are made and dried. Currently, they have been manufacturing 40 to 50 plastic bricks everyday and the bricks are being used for the flooring in the Swachh Patashala at Siddipet.

Plastic covers arrive at the unit are first cleaned in a machine and then cut into small pieces. It is put in a machine to melt well, brick will be manufactured and then dried. When used for flooring, the small gaps between the bricks allow for water to seep in to the ground in case of rains.

Making town free of waste

This initiative by Harish Rao is aimed at making Siddipet free from plastic waste. Alternatively, the wet and dry waste collected separately in the town is developed into vermicompost for farmers and also used as fertiliser for plants under the State’s flagship Haritha Haram programme, say Siddipet Municipality officials. They say a biogas plant is also being set up so that the waste can be converted into fuel.

