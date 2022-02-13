STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Send in funds for 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi',  KT Rama Rao urges NRIs

IT Minister KT Rama Rao invited NRIs to join hands with the State government in the school development project Mana Ooru Mana Badi. 

Published: 13th February 2022 03:42 AM

Ministers K T Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy interact with NRIs during a meeting on Mana Ooru Mana Badi in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

In a virtual interaction with NRIs, Rama Rao, along with Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, explained the scheme. Rama Rao said that Telangana had made tremendous progress in all sectors, especially in agriculture, irrigation, IT and urban and rural development and stands as a role model for other States in the country. 

He said that along with the development of various sectors, the State government is now focused on education and has decided to provide quality education in state-run schools. As part of these efforts, it has been decided to introduce English medium in all government schools from the next academic year, he said. The government is upgrading schools and enhancing the infrastructure to improve attendance, Rama Rao said. 

He said that the State government has set up hundreds of new educational institutions -- from primary schools to special degree colleges for women. “These institutions are providing education with excellent facilities, and students are reaping the benefits,” Rama Rao said. The Gurukuls established for SC, ST and minority students are yielding excellent results, he said. 

Sabitha said that people can donate from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore or more. “Donors will also be on the School Management Committee. A person who donates Rs 10 lakh per classroom will be named after him, while a block will be named after the person who donates Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakh, while the entire school building will be named after the one making a donation of over Rs 1 crore,” she said. 

Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said NRIs can send the funds as per the Non-Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FRCA).

Hold meetings with school committees, Min tells Collectors

Hyderabad: Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Harish Rao held a meeting with Collectors to discuss the Mana Ooru Mana Badi. The ministers directed officials to hold meetings with school managements. They also directed local and rural representatives to participate in the programme. 

