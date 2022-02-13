Statue of Equality is eighth wonder of the world, says Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Statue of Equality as the eighth wonder of the world, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday said that anybody visiting the memorial of Sri Ramanujacharya will be mesmerized and will feel gratified having visited the spiritual and cultural heritage centre.

Addressing the devotees at Mucchintal on Saturday, Naidu said the youth should take inspiration from the life and teachings of great saints like Ramanujacharya and practice them in their lives.

“We are all visiting this place to get inspired and spread that inspiration. My appeal to the people is to visit this centre, at least once in their lifetime, to experience the sanctity of this place and to learn from the teachings and ideology of Sri Ramanujacharya,” he said.

Referring to Ramanujacharya as great scholar, philosopher and social reformer who had worked throughout his life to eradicate caste, creed and social inequalities, he said that Ramanujacharya had propagated Bhakti as the reverence towards the Almighty. “The real meaning of spirituality is ‘serving the people,’ which is nothing but serving the God. Everybody should think on these lines and serve humanity in whichever way they can. That is the real tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya,” he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, RSS leader Suresh Soni, Actor K Chiranjeevi and others were also present on the occasion.