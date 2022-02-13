STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cops announce traffic advisory for Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to JIVA Ashram

Cyberabad Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra urged the public and devotees to cooperate with the police personnel and follow the directions.

Published: 13th February 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:05 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the JIVA Ashram at Muchintal on Sunday, Cyberabad police have urged public and devotees to avoid travelling towards Muchintala, Shamshabad from 1 PM to 5.30 PM.  

People coming from Hyderabad citywill have to park their vehicles on west-side parking, behind Swarna Bharat Trust, and proceed to Statue of Equality. Those coming from Vijayawada, Nalgonda, etc., may get down at Pedda Golconda.

