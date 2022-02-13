Telangana state government to start filling all vacant posts soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to start filling up vacant posts in various departments soon. Officials have undertaken a thorough exercise to find out the exact number of vacancies in each department.

According to sources, officials are collecting district-wise and department-wise information on the number of vacancies. The number of posts that will be vacant over the next two years due to retirement of employees is also being taken into consideration. Preliminary estimates have put the number of vacancies across the state between 40,000 to 60,000. Once the department-wise lists were prepared, the officials will place same before the Cabinet.

Earlier, when the officials submitted a provisional list of vacancies, the Cabinet suggested to make some changes and do another round of study. The government also constituted a committee for the same. As the employees were adjusted in new districts as per the GO-317. Now, the officials will find the exact number of positions in each district and department.

Once the Cabinet cleared the file, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an announcement on the recruitment drive, sources said. According to the new zonal system, 95 per cent of the notified posts in districts and zones will be allotted to the local candidates.