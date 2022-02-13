STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TJS President Bandi Sanjay, Professor M Kodandaram lash out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

TJS President, Professor M Kodandaram, termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempt to rewrite the Constitution as an attack on weaker sections. 

Published: 13th February 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TJS President, Professor M Kodandaram, termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempt to rewrite the Constitution as an attack on weaker sections. 

At a round table meeting held by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday, Kodanda Ram said that the State government was crushing protests in the State by arresting workers and leaders of all political parties. 

“Dr BR Ambedkar had drafted the Constitution of India to ensure equality. But unemployed youth have been committing suicide. There is no right to even protest,” he observed.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who also participated in the meeting, said Rao was trying to erase history by rewriting the Constitution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TJS Constitution State government Equality
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp