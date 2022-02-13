TJS President Bandi Sanjay, Professor M Kodandaram lash out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TJS President, Professor M Kodandaram, termed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attempt to rewrite the Constitution as an attack on weaker sections.

At a round table meeting held by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) at Somajiguda Press Club on Saturday, Kodanda Ram said that the State government was crushing protests in the State by arresting workers and leaders of all political parties.

“Dr BR Ambedkar had drafted the Constitution of India to ensure equality. But unemployed youth have been committing suicide. There is no right to even protest,” he observed.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who also participated in the meeting, said Rao was trying to erase history by rewriting the Constitution.