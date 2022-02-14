STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70-year-old banyan tree translocated

A 70-year-old banayan tree from Suddala village in Konaraopet mandal was  translocated to the Collectorate premises here on Sunday. 

Published: 14th February 2022

Main trunk of the tree, along with roots, being brought on a truck to the Collectorate

By Express News Service

Around four days ago, its branches were translocated to Jillella forest area, however, the main trunk tree could not be shifted due to the non-availability of big crane and truck. 

Dobbala Prakash aka Prakrithi Prakash has been taking care of the plant from last six months after it was uprooted by strong winds

Rajya Sabha member J Santhosh Kumar, who came to know about the issue, extended his help to Prakash. A Hyderabad-based foundation, Vata, also came forward to translocate the huge tree. On Sunday, main trunk of the tree, along with roots, was brought on a 40-foot truck to the Collectorate. When last reports came in, the translocation process was still going on and Prakash said that the process would be completed by Monday. 
 

