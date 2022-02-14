STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre announces Rs 2.5 crore for Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has announced Rs 2.5 crore for conducting Medaram Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, which will be held on 16-19 February in Mulugu district.

Devotees throng Medaram for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister said that Union Tourism Ministry had spent Rs 80 crore in 2016-17 to develop tourism in tribal circuit (Mulugu-Laknavaram-Medavaram-Tadvai-Damaravi-Mallur-Bogatha) under ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme.’

He said that since 2014, the Ministry has spent Rs 2.45 crore under Domestic Promotion and Publicity Including Hospitality (DPPH) scheme, for the celebration of various festivals in the state. Those funds were used to construct a 500-metre compound wall and 900-metre around the Chikalala Gutta in Medaram. 

To recognise the contribution of tribal freedom fighters like Ramji Gond, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kumaram Bheem and many others who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, he said, “Two museums, out of ten being established across the country, are going to come up in the two Telugu-speaking states.”

