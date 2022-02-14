Congress lodging complaints against Assam CM in police stations across Telangana over Rahul Gandhi remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress began lodging multiple ‘criminal’ complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in police stations across Telangana.

The PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) leadership demanded that he be booked for promoting enmity between different groups and obscene act under various sections of the IPC for his comments against AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his public address at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11.

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who submitted the complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station in the city along with other senior leaders alleged that the accused with an intent to corrupt minds made an obscene speech questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.

“The accused deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the obscene speech to garner political mileage. Hence he should be punished after thorough investigation,” he urged.

He was accompanied by leaders including former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MLA S A Sampath Kumar, former MP M Anjankumar Yadav and others.