STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress lodging complaints against Assam CM in police stations across Telangana over Rahul Gandhi remark

The PCC demanded that he be booked for his comments against AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his public address at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand

Published: 14th February 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress began lodging multiple ‘criminal’ complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in police stations across Telangana.

The PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) leadership demanded that he be booked for promoting enmity between different groups and obscene act under various sections of the IPC for his comments against AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his public address at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11.

ALSO READ: 'Even today I'm asking for proof of surgical strike, let Centre show it': KCR

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who submitted the complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station in the city along with other senior leaders alleged that the accused with an intent to corrupt minds made an obscene speech questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.

“The accused deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the obscene speech to garner political mileage. Hence he should be punished after thorough investigation,” he urged.

He was accompanied by leaders including former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MLA S A Sampath Kumar, former MP M Anjankumar Yadav and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp