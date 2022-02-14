Congress won’t fall into KCR’s trap: A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Congress was ‘once bitten, twice shy’ and would not fall into the trap of TRS, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that the Grand Old Party was wary of a leader like K Chandrasekhar Rao who had once deceived it.

“There is no proposal of joining hands with the TRS in the future, but even if there was any, we would not fall into the TRS trap,” Revanth Reddy said, responding to Rao’s supportive statements on Saturday on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, the TPCC president repeated his allegation that the TRS and BJP continue to have secret pact. “The BJP-led Union government has failed to initiate any action on the corruption allegations against the TRS government. If the Centre has the evidence, then why is it not bringing this into the public domain? This speaks volumes about the relationship between both the two parties,” Revanth Reddy said.