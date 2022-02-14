Doctors told to write generic names on prescriptions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has directed all doctors to write generic names of medicines on prescriptions instead of promoting brands.

The guidelines issued by the TSMC to doctors, including those involved in private practice, has directed them to write names such as ‘Paracetamol’ in ‘bold letters’ while prescribing medicines instead of mentioning any brand name. The TSMC has warned doctors of stringent action if they fail to adhere to its guidelines on prescribing the drugs. The council, however, doesn’t have any mechanism in place to monitor the implementation of the guidelines. The TSMC has ordered doctors to follow the guidelines strictly with immediate effect. It said the prescription should be written ‘preferably in block letters’.

Welcoming this move, a retired medical practitioner from Osmania General Hospital Dr D Nagaiah said, “Doctors treat patients as customers and force them to buy medicines from specific chemists when the same is available at generic stores at cheaper price. This move will ensure that this practice is stopped.”

When asked what steps are being taken by the TSMC to monitor the implementation of the guideline, TSMC Registrar Dr Hanmantha Rao said, “The council has completed its term in December. Soon, after the formation of a new body, the decision will be taken on how to monitor the situation. There are over 100 complaints pending with the council, but in absence of an elected body, we are unable to address them.”

He added that the Medical Council of India has authorised TSMC to take action against the doctors who are not following the instructions given by the council.