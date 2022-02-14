Efforts on to make State the best in health sector: Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will leverage various measures to make Telangana, which is now among the top three states in the country in overall performance in the health sector, the No. 1 State.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a State-level programme to distribute smartphones and 4G SIM cards to Asha workers and iPads to the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) at a function held at the Integrated District Office Complex here on Sunday. Smart phones and 4G SIM cards were distributed to 772 Asha workers on the occasion.

Harish said when Asha workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own State are provided with a meagre salary of Rs 4000 per month, in Telangana they’re getting Rs 9,750 per month. The Minister asked Asha workers to take necessary steps to provide best services to people, especially for the well-being of pregnant women. State government has introduced Arogya Lakshmi scheme to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women.

