STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Efforts on to make State the best in health sector: Health Minister T Harish Rao

Harish said when Asha workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own State are provided with a meagre salary of Rs 4000 per month, in Telangana they’re getting Rs 9,750 per month.

Published: 14th February 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will leverage various measures to make Telangana, which is now among the top three states in the country in overall performance in the health sector, the No. 1 State.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating a State-level programme to distribute smartphones and 4G SIM cards to Asha workers and iPads to the Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) at a function held at the Integrated District Office Complex here on Sunday. Smart phones and 4G SIM cards were distributed to 772 Asha workers on the occasion. 

Harish said when Asha workers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own State are provided with a meagre salary of Rs 4000 per month, in Telangana they’re getting Rs 9,750 per month.  The Minister asked Asha workers to take necessary steps to provide best services to people, especially for the well-being of pregnant women. State government has introduced Arogya Lakshmi scheme to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Telangana Health sector Arogya Lakshmi scheme
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp