New Constitution could ensure Dalits rights: Telangana CM 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defending his stand on rewriting of the Constitution, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismissed as baseless the criticism that he had no respect for BR Ambedkar and that was the reason he had suggested a new Constitution.

Rao, who turned emotional, said, “This is trying to make an issue out of nothing. I have great regard for Ambedkar. He himself had said that if the Constitution is not implemented in letter and spirit, it should be brunt.”

Rao said he rooted for a new Constitution because the standard of living of Dalits has not improved as envisaged. “Is it wrong to ensure empowerment of SCs by drafting a new constitution?” he asked.

He said he wanted a new Constitution for implementing Dalit Bandhu across the country. “I want a new Constitution so that the Telangana model could be replicated in all other States. SCs are now 19 per cent of the population. I want 19 per cent reservations for them. Is it wrong? he asked. Rao said he wanted a new Constitution so that women could have equal rights in property.