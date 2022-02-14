STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Constitution could ensure Dalits rights: Telangana CM 

Rao said he rooted for a new Constitution because the standard of living of Dalits has not improved as envisaged.

Published: 14th February 2022

Constitution

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defending his stand on rewriting of the Constitution, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dismissed as baseless the criticism that he had no respect for BR Ambedkar and that was the reason he had suggested a new Constitution. 

Rao, who turned emotional, said, “This is trying to make an issue out of nothing. I have great regard for Ambedkar. He himself had said that if the Constitution is not implemented in letter and spirit, it should be brunt.” 

Rao said he rooted for a new Constitution because the standard of living of Dalits has not improved as envisaged. “Is it wrong to ensure empowerment of SCs by drafting a new constitution?” he asked.

He said he wanted a new Constitution for implementing Dalit Bandhu across the country. “I want a new Constitution so that the Telangana model could be replicated in all other States. SCs are now 19 per cent of the population. I want 19 per cent reservations for them. Is it wrong? he asked. Rao said he wanted a new Constitution so that women could have equal rights in property. 

Comments

