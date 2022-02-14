STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remarks on Rahul: TPCC to lodge police complaints against Himanta

The TPCC has also decided to postpone celebrations for achieving the target of 30 lakh digital membership in the wake of the ‘abusive language’ used by the Assam CM against Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 14th February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress activists seat an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on a donkey and parade it in front of the Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday to register their protest over his remarks against AICC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of its attempts to build pressure on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks against the AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the TPCC on Sunday adopted a resolution to lodge police complaints in all the police stations across the State. 

The TPCC has also decided to postpone celebrations it planned to mark the party achieving the target of 30 lakh digital membership in the wake of the ‘abusive language’ used by the Assam CM against Rahul Gandhi. 

The constituency level coordinators meeting held at Indira Bhavan was presided over AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore. 

While lauding the efforts of coordinators in membership drive, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that he was offended by Assam CM’s statements and that he would personally visit the Jubilee Hills police station to lodge a complaint, demanding police book a criminal case against Biswa Sarma. 

“We were gearing up to celebrate the occasion. But the statements made by Assam CM spoiled the enthusiasm. As a mark of protest, we will be lodging a complaint, demanding police to book criminal cases against him in all the 709 police stations in the State,” he said.

