Service activities to mark KCR’s birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday announced that the TRS would celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with service activities from February 15 to 17. The Chief Minister was born on February 17.

“The best way to express your love, admiration and respect for the TRS president is to carry out service activities,” Rama Rao told party leaders and supporters.

He instructed all party leaders and workers to distribute food in old age homes, orphanages and hospitals on February 15 and organise blood donation camps in all Assembly constituencies across the State on February 16.

Rama Rao also appealed to people to offer prayers following various religious practices on February 17, the Chief Minister’s birthday, in addition to planting saplings across the State.