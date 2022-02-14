TS Governor distributes chicks, laddus to families of hamlets she adopted

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has adopted two hamlets in the district -- Burki a Kollam hamlet and Mangli, a hamlet made up of Gond tribal families, summoned four families from these hamlets to the Raj Bhavan and distributed mahua laddu (ippa puvu laddu) packets and Rajasri chicks to them.

Residents of both these hamlets suffer from severe malnutrition. In fact, the situation is so dire that the life expectancy of the residents of these two hamlets is just 55 years and people in their 40s look like they are well past their 60s. Infant mortality rate is also high -- one of 10 newborns die due to malnutrition.

After learning about their situation, the Governor decided to adopt these two hamlets and had drawn an action plan to provide nutritious food to them.

Telangana Red Cross Society management committee member G. Vijay Babu said that each family will be given 10 chicks and ippa laddus packets. It also learnt that the Rajasri chicks have been recommended for distribution by veterinarians. He said that Tamilisai promised the families that she would soon visit the hamlet.