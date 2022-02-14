STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two day Bird Walk fest ends at Kawal Tiger Reserve

FDO Jannaram S Madhav Rao briefed the participants about the Reserve and its management and also the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ during bird watching. 

Published: 14th February 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at the Bird Walk event held at Kawal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The two-day ‘Bird Walk Festival’ organised by the Forest Department at Kawal Tiger Reserve, spread over Jannaram and Khanapur forest divisions, drew to a close on Sunday with 61 nature lovers participating on the last day.  

FDO Jannaram S Madhav Rao briefed the participants about the Reserve and its management and also the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ during bird watching. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) R Shobha and other senior officers at Bisonkunta sighted various species of birds such as grey headed fish eagle, crested serpent eagle, woolly-necked stork, egrets, carmoreds, dartors, gadwal ducks, northern pintails, spot billed ducks, kingfishers, bee-eaters, white breasted water hen, bronze winged jackana, munias, red collared doves, black drongos and more. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kawal Tiger Reserve Bird walk
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp