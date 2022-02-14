Two day Bird Walk fest ends at Kawal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The two-day ‘Bird Walk Festival’ organised by the Forest Department at Kawal Tiger Reserve, spread over Jannaram and Khanapur forest divisions, drew to a close on Sunday with 61 nature lovers participating on the last day.

FDO Jannaram S Madhav Rao briefed the participants about the Reserve and its management and also the ‘Dos and Don’ts’ during bird watching.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) R Shobha and other senior officers at Bisonkunta sighted various species of birds such as grey headed fish eagle, crested serpent eagle, woolly-necked stork, egrets, carmoreds, dartors, gadwal ducks, northern pintails, spot billed ducks, kingfishers, bee-eaters, white breasted water hen, bronze winged jackana, munias, red collared doves, black drongos and more.