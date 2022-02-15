STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2 girls get aid from Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to pursue MBBS course

On Monday, he met Akhila in Hyderabad and provided her financial assistance for her college fee.

Published: 15th February 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao hands out cheques to Spandana and Avunuri Akhila, on Monday to help them pursue their MBBS in private colleges.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao hands out cheques to Spandana and Avunuri Akhila, on Monday to help them pursue their MBBS in private colleges. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has come forward to support two meritorious students, who were struggling to pursue their MBBS due to a financial crunch.Avunuri Akhila Prabhakar, who got an aggregate of 97.7% in Intermediate was selected for MBBS in Mallareddy College for Women, Suraram. Her father is a farmer who could not afford her fees.

Rama Rao learnt about Akhila’s situation through Twitter. On Monday, he met Akhila in Hyderabad and provided her financial assistance for her college fee. Rama Rao also assured that he would support Akhila in future.

In another instance, KTR financially helped Spandana, a student from Bhadradri Kothagudem district who secured 95.2 % in her Intermediate. Spandana got admission in TRR Medical College, Patancheru, for MBBS Course under A-category.

Her parents are daily wage workers and are from a poor financial background. On hearing this, Rama Rao promised to support Spandana in completing her MBBS course. Meeting them both, the Mminister encouraged them to pursue their dreams. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR college aid KT Rama Rao Hyderabad Telangana
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp