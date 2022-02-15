2 girls get aid from Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to pursue MBBS course

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has come forward to support two meritorious students, who were struggling to pursue their MBBS due to a financial crunch.Avunuri Akhila Prabhakar, who got an aggregate of 97.7% in Intermediate was selected for MBBS in Mallareddy College for Women, Suraram. Her father is a farmer who could not afford her fees.

Rama Rao learnt about Akhila’s situation through Twitter. On Monday, he met Akhila in Hyderabad and provided her financial assistance for her college fee. Rama Rao also assured that he would support Akhila in future.

In another instance, KTR financially helped Spandana, a student from Bhadradri Kothagudem district who secured 95.2 % in her Intermediate. Spandana got admission in TRR Medical College, Patancheru, for MBBS Course under A-category.

Her parents are daily wage workers and are from a poor financial background. On hearing this, Rama Rao promised to support Spandana in completing her MBBS course. Meeting them both, the Mminister encouraged them to pursue their dreams.