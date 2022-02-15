STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP knows only hatred, says Telangana Minister Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said ‘Hindustan and Pakistan’ was a lifetime slogan of BJP, ‘whose leaders lacked wisdom’.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Monday that the Central government was running at the mercy of the Telangana State. Speaking with reporters here, the Minister lashed out at the Centre, accusing BJP leaders of inciting religious hatred.

He alleged that ‘Hindustan and Pakistan’ was a lifetime slogan of BJP, ‘whose leaders lacked wisdom’. Coming down heavily on Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Talasani asked what Kishan had he done for Hyderabad in the last three years. “Kishan did not bring a single rupee to Hyderabad even for the flood relief,” he said. Talasani said that it was wrong on the part of Prime Minister to come to Muchintal when BJP was blatantly partial towards Telangana.
 

