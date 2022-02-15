STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cold wave conditions to abate in Telangana

Cold wave conditions are likely to abate in the State as minimum temperatures are slowly going above normal in many parts.

Published: 15th February 2022 03:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cold wave conditions are likely to abate in the State as minimum temperatures are slowly going above normal in many parts. In northern parts of Telangana like Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal, minimum temperatures could hover around 16 - 17°C while in Hyderabad, they could rise above 18°C. During the last 24 hours, lowest temperature of 8.8°C was recorded at Asifabad, followed by 9.5°C in Adilabad and 10.2 °C in Mancherial. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was reported at Rajendranagar (12.6°C).

