Congress leaders liken Telangana CM KCR to chameleon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress party’s State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday tweeted a picture of a chameleon. The picture was retweeted by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy with caption, “KCR’s role model... #NeverTrustKCR”.

Revanth had called the CM ‘Usaravelli (a chameleon)’ on Sunday, while rejecting any possibility of joining hands with the TRS chief. He had said that KCR cannot be trusted as he had deceived Congress earlier.