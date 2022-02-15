STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders liken Telangana CM KCR to chameleon

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress party’s State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday tweeted a picture of chameleon.

Published: 15th February 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Manickam Tagore

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress party’s State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday tweeted a picture of a chameleon. The picture was retweeted by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy with caption, “KCR’s role model... #NeverTrustKCR”. 

Revanth had called the CM ‘Usaravelli (a chameleon)’ on Sunday, while rejecting any possibility of joining hands with the TRS chief. He had said that KCR cannot be trusted as he had deceived Congress earlier.

