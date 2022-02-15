STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Final call to regularise encroachments issued in Telangana

The State government on Monday gave one more opportunity to the citizens to regularise the encroachments of lands under GO 58 and GO 59. 

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday gave one more opportunity to the citizens to regularise the encroachments of lands under GO 58 and GO 59. The citizens can send their applications from February 21 to March 31.

The GO issued by Principal Secretary Somesh Kumar reads, “The State government extend the time limit to receive applications from February 21 to March 31 as a final opportunity for assignment/regularisation and transfer of rights over encroachments of unobjectionable State government lands and the lands owned by various Departments/Corporations/Institutions, in terms of GO 58 and GO 59. The Commissioner of Land Administration and respective District Collectors will take necessary action to implement these orders.” 

Notably, the State government first issued GO 58 and GO 59 on December 30, 2014. Now, the government has given the final opportunity to the people to regularise the encroachments.

