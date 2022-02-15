STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold, silver worth Rs 27 lakh recovered from Bengal offenders

The duo were arrested on February 4 and remanded to judicial custody. 

Published: 15th February 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 04:00 AM

Gold

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday recovered stolen property worth Rs 27.16 lakh from two West Bengal-based interstate offenders Rafikul Khan and Sheikh Suraj. The duo were arrested on February 4 and remanded to judicial custody. 

Later, they were taken into police custody and taken to West Bengal where 52 tolas of gold, 500 grams of silver articles, cash, a bicycle used in the offence, were recovered at their instance. Police also detected 14 offences involving the duo since 2020. The accused scouted locked houses on a bicycle and looted them. After committing a series of offences, they travelled to West Bengal disposed of the property. 

After they were done spending the money was spent, the duo would return to Hyderabad and the cycle would continue. In the same manner, the accused committed nine offences in Rachakonda, Cyberabad commissionerates and Suryapet district in the past two years, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

Worked as masons
The duo worked as masons. Not satisfied with their earnings, they decided to earn quick money by looting houses. They went to Kerala, Goa and Bengaluru, where they stayed on rent in slums

