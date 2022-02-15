‘KCR trying to prove loyalty to Gandhi family’: Assam CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for seeking proof from the Central government for the surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September, 2016. Rao, during a press conference on Sunday, came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who sought proof of surgical strikes.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sarma said: “On the anniversary of Pulwama attack, the Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by questioning the surgical strike once again. KCR & Cong are in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat. Those questioning the Armed Forces won’t be spared (sic).”The Assam CM also shared a video clip of Telangana CM’s press conference.

On Sunday, KCR said: “There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What is wrong in that? Even now I am asking. Let the Government of India show the proof. It is the responsibility of the Central government. There are apprehensions among the people. BJP makes false propaganda. That is why people are asking for proof. In democracy, you are not a monarch. You are not a king. Rahul Gandhi in his capacity as an AICC leader and MP asked for proof.”