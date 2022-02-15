Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar strikes back, terms KCR a traitor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a ‘traitor’, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded an apology from him for casting doubts on the surgical strike by the Indian Army on Pakistani soil, following the terrorist attack at Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered as to how this question was being raised by a man in a Chief Minister’s position, when this was acknowledged even by Pakistani officials.

“KCR is speaking the language of Masood Azhar, who is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, including at Pulwama. PM Modi, has on several occasions, explained how Pakistani officials were informed about the damage and bodies following the strike, before the Indian media got to know of it,” he said.Sanjay Kumar felt that the statements made by the CM would lower the morale of security personnel.

‘No cut for KCR’

Sanjay emphasised that CM KCR had sensed that his party faced an uncertain future given the current political scenario. He was therefore trying to prop up the Telangana sentiment and secure his position. Moreover, the Union government is ensuring that various schemes directly reached beneficiaries. This has reduced the scope of KCR’s cut. KCR will soon be behind bars, as inquiry has already begun,” he said.

Power meters

Taking a jibe at the CM’s frequent boasting about Telangana being a ‘surplus State’, Sanjay questioned as to why the State government had failed to repay a debt of Rs 48,000 crore to Discoms. Refuting Rao’s allegations that the Centre was gearing up to slash subsidies, he referred to the draft Electricity Amendment Bill (2021) and explained that there was no mention of installation of meters or scrapping of subsidies. “The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) guidelines clearly state that there is no need for meters for power connections meant for agriculture. Rao is gearing up to hike electricity charges and pushing for installation of new meters to agriculture pump sets. I am ready for a debate on this subject,” Sanjay challenged.

Karnataka situation

Speaking about the hijab issue raised by Rao, Sanjay said that the CM’s claims that Karnataka’s socio-political situation was discouraging investment were far from truth. “Karnataka remains ahead of every other State and within a period of six months, it has received FDI of Rs 1 lakh crore, in contrast to Telangana which stood fifth amongst the States and received only Rs 7,000 crore,” he explained.