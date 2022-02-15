Telangana CM skips final ceremony of millennium celebrations 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 12-day Ramanujacharya millennium celebrations in Muchintal concluded on Monday. The celebrations had started on February 2 in which President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs participated. As part of the concluding ceremony, a paraglider showered flower petals on the Ramanujacharya statue.

Announcing that the celebrations were concluded, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that Santi Kalyanam, which was supposed to be held on Monday was postponed to February 19. The Santi Kalyanam will be conducted in 108 temples. Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to participate in the concluding celebrations, he did not attend the event.

