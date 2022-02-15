STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM skips final ceremony of millennium celebrations 

Though, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to participate in the concluding celebrations, he did not attend the event.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and his wife perform puja during their visit to JIVA campus in Muchintal on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 12-day Ramanujacharya millennium celebrations in Muchintal concluded on Monday. The celebrations had started on February 2 in which President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs participated. As part of the concluding ceremony, a paraglider showered flower petals on the Ramanujacharya statue.  

Announcing that the celebrations were concluded, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that Santi Kalyanam, which was supposed to be held on Monday was postponed to February 19. The Santi Kalyanam will be conducted in 108 temples. Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was expected to participate in the concluding celebrations, he did not attend the event.

Santi Kalyanam to be held in 108 temples

Announcing that the celebrations were concluded, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, the priest who received several high-profile visitors during the 12-day celebrations, said that Santi Kalyanam that  was supposed to be held on Monday was postponed to February 19. He said that the Santi Kalyanam will be conducted in 108 
temples simultaneously.

