Telangana Congress unleashes plaints on Assam CM for Rahul remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress, on Monday, lodged multiple ‘criminal’ complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in police stations across Telangana for his comments against AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC leadership demanded that the Assam CM be booked for promoting enmity between different groups and obscene act under various sections of the IPC for his comments made against Rahul Gandhi during a public meet at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station along with other senior leaders, alleged that the Assam CM, with an intent to corrupt the minds of people, made an “obscene” speech questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.

“The accused deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the obscene speech to garner political mileage. Hence, he should be punished after thorough investigation,” Revanth urged in his complaint. He was accompanied by other leaders, including former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MLA S A Sampath Kumar and former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, TPCC working president J Geetha Reddy, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy and senior vice-president G Niranjan also lodged complaints in other police stations in the city.

The DCC presidents and other local leaders also lodged complaints in their respective districts.