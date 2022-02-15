Telangana: Couple tied to pole, thrashed by relatives on sorcery suspicion

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A couple, Boini Ramesh and Boini Rajitha, who were suspected of sorcery by their relatives, were tied to an electricity pole and thrashed by their relatives on Monday. The incident took place at Alladurgam mandal of Sangareddy district. According to the Alladurgam SI, P Mohan Reddy, Ramesh’s relative Boini Kishtaiah has been ill for a long time. He made the rounds of several hospitals for treatment but did not get better. Kishtaiah’s sons Nagesh and Bethaiah, his wife Ashamma, and daughter Ambamma suspected that Rajitha and Ramesh were performing black magic on Kishtaiah.

The family decided to take matters into its own hands and started beating up the couple after tying them up. They also beat another woman who tried to stop the attack. Police rushed to spot and rescued the victims who were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Locals said it was Kishtaiah’s wife Ashamma and daughter Ambamma who forcibly tied Rajitha and Ramesh to a power pole. SI Mohan Reddy explained that a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

