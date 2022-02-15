STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Couple tied to pole, thrashed by relatives on sorcery suspicion

The family decided to take matters into its own hands and started beating up the couple after tying them up.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

The victims tied to a poll in Alladurgam on Monday.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A couple, Boini Ramesh and Boini Rajitha, who were suspected of sorcery by their relatives, were tied to an electricity pole and thrashed by their relatives on Monday. The incident took place at Alladurgam mandal of Sangareddy district. According to the Alladurgam SI, P Mohan Reddy, Ramesh’s relative Boini Kishtaiah has been ill for a long time. He made the rounds of several hospitals for treatment but did not get better.  Kishtaiah’s sons Nagesh and Bethaiah, his wife Ashamma, and daughter Ambamma suspected that Rajitha and Ramesh were performing black magic on Kishtaiah.

The family decided to take matters into its own hands and started beating up the couple after tying them up. They also beat another woman who tried to stop the attack. Police rushed to spot and rescued the victims who were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Locals said it was Kishtaiah’s wife Ashamma and daughter Ambamma who forcibly tied Rajitha and Ramesh to a power pole. SI Mohan Reddy explained that a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

‘Spell on health’?

Ramesh’s relative Boini Kishtaiah has been ill for a long time. His family suspected that the couple was performing black magic on him

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangareddy Witch hunt Telangana Witchcraft Sorcery
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp