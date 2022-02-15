Telangana man slits own throat to threaten forest officials

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nandhyala Venkata Reddy, a resident of Rudrakshipalli village in Khammam district, slit his throat to threaten forest officials who had objected to the illegal transportation of clay at Kommugudem village on Monday.

Officials said Venkata Reddy was transporting clay forest areas to other places without permission. Sattupalli forest officials reached the spot and seized his earth mover and tractors. Venkata Reddy slit his throat with a blade. He was rushed to a hospital in Sattupalli town, where his condition was said to be critical.