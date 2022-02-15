Telangana minister Harish Rao all praise for Unani in treatment of chronic diseases 

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that Unani system of medicine is very effective and can be used for treating chronic diseases as well. He said the State government has been taking all efforts to strengthen the department of Ayush. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an Unani mega medical camp at the Siddipet district headquarters.

Harish said that Unani medicine which was once popular still lags behind in recognition due to the advancement of modern medical health care facilities. He said patients from neighbouring States are visiting the Unani hospital at Charminar for treatment of chronic diseases. Unani provides treatment for chronic diseases, other physical and mental ailments, arthritis, peptic ulcer, diabetes, paralysis, allergies, asthma etc without any side effects. Many Unani doctors are providing medication free of cost, he said.

The Minister said Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of health wellness centres across the State. He asked officials to ensure that the health wellness centres are widely used for the benefit of the people.

Nursing College classes to begin in March

Harish said the Nursing College in Siddipet will start classes from March this year. He held a meeting with the Medical College Principal and medical officers at the camp office in Siddipet to review the arrangements for the opening of the Nursing College.

Rs 29 crore for health wellness centres

The Minister said Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of health wellness centres across

the State. He asked the officials to ensure that the health wellness centres are widely used for the benefit of the people