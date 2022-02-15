STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister Harish Rao all praise for Unani in treatment of chronic diseases 

The Minister said Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of health wellness centres across the State.

Published: 15th February 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that Unani system of medicine is very effective and can be used for treating chronic diseases as well. He said the State government has been taking all efforts to strengthen the department of Ayush. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an Unani mega medical camp at the Siddipet district headquarters. 

Harish said that Unani medicine which was once popular still lags behind in recognition due to the advancement of modern medical health care facilities. He said patients from neighbouring States are visiting the Unani hospital at Charminar for treatment of chronic diseases. Unani provides treatment for chronic diseases, other physical and mental ailments, arthritis, peptic ulcer, diabetes, paralysis, allergies, asthma etc without any side effects. Many Unani doctors are providing medication free of cost, he said. 

The Minister said Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of health wellness centres across the State. He asked officials to ensure that the health wellness centres are widely used for the benefit of the people. 

Nursing College classes to begin in March 

Harish said the Nursing College in Siddipet will start classes from March this year. He held a meeting with the Medical College Principal and medical officers at the camp office in Siddipet to review the arrangements for the opening of the Nursing College.  

Rs 29 crore for health wellness centres

The Minister said Rs 29 crore has been sanctioned for the upgradation of health wellness centres across 
the State. He asked the officials to ensure that the health wellness centres are widely used for the benefit of the people

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Unani system Telangana health minister Unani
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp