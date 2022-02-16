STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can bring back Nizam’s jewels: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published: 16th February 2022 04:38 AM

The historic Nizam’s Museum at Purani Haveli was thrown open for visitors in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

The historic Nizam’s Museum at Purani Haveli in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stated on Tuesday that the Centre has no problem in bringing back the Nizam’s jewellery, if the State government can provide a building with robust security systems in place to protect them. He disclosed that 95 per cent of the heritage artefacts that were stolen or taken away, have been returned during Narendra Modi’s rule. 

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan
Reddy speaks to the media in
Hyderabad on Tuesday |
S Senbagapandiyan

Of the 212 antiques that have been returned since 1976, 199 were returned after 2014, and among them 157 antiques have been returned from the US recently, he stated. In his inaugural address at the two-day global summit held virtually on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ which was attended by 2,300 delegates from 70 countries, he said that since 2014, the Ministry of Culture has funded 110 museums across the country. 

In order to promote scientific temper, 18 new science museums were being established, in addition to 10 museums to honour tribal freedom fighters being established across the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “We want museums to evolve as democratic museum spaces and want people to take ownership of those museums just like parks,” he said. Over 25 museologists and museum professionals presented reimagined priorities and best practices for museums during the inaugural session. 

