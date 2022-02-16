Ex-PM Deve Gowda backs KCR in his fight against BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has declared a fight war on the “sectarian and divisive” politics of the BJP, on Tuesday got support from Janata Dal (Secular) national president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Gowda telephoned Rao on Tuesday and congratulated him on his decision to take the fight to the BJP, while extending full support to the war against the “communal politics” of the saffron party. During the telephonic conversation, Gowda said: “Rao saheb, you are fighting wonderfully. All of us have to fight against the communal forces. I will stand by you to protect the secular credentials of the country. Carry forward your war. You have my full support”.

“I will come to Bengaluru soon and meet you personally,” Rao said, responding to Gowda.TRS sources said that Rao was getting support various quarters, ever since he launched his fight against the Modi government.