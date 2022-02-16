STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient dies at Telangana hospital, kin accuse staff of jewellery theft

Published: 16th February 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two gold bangles of a 82-year-old woman, who died at a private hospital in Erragadda, were found missing. The woman’s family members alleged that the hospital staff stole the bangles and lodged a complaint against them. 

According to police, the deceased, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, was suffering from heart-related complications and was taking treatment at a private hospital in Erragadda. Later, she was shifted to another hospital for treatment in Somajiguda, for a few days.

On Tuesday afternoon, when she became suddenly ill again, her family members rushed her to the same private hospital in Erragadda, where she had taken treatment earlier. Doctors examined her and declared her brought dead and handed over her body to the family.

When the family reached home with the body and started preparations for final rites, they noticed her gold bangles were missing. Based on a complaint from her son, SR Nagar police registered a case and started an investigation.
 

