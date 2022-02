By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the people want to see Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Prime Minister, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he was also of the same opinion and he hoped the wish is fulfilled.

Addressing the gathering celebrations to mark the birthday of the TRS supremo, Prashanth Reddy reminded that Rao risked his life by undertaking fast-unto-death that resulted in the formation of Telangana after 15 years of struggle.