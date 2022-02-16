STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State won’t fix meters to agri pump sets: Energy Minister on KCR's stand

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday reiterated the State government’s stand that it would not fix meters to agriculture pump sets. 

Published: 16th February 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday reiterated the State government’s stand that it would not fix meters to agriculture pump sets. Speaking to the media, the Minister said: “For the last four days, there was a debate on agriculture meters. But the BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, failed to respond to the points raised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on power sector reforms and meters to agriculture pump sets.”

ALSO READ | Meters to agri pumps: Union Minister calls CM KCR’s statement a lie

“The Electricity Policy of the Central government states that meters should be fixed to agriculture motors. The Centre was supporting only those States which implemented power sector reforms and privatised the Discoms,” he added.

The Minister said that it was the prerogative of the States government on supplying power to some sections free of cost. The free power supply was nothing to do with the Central government, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Jagadish Reddy Bandi Sanjay Kumar Jagadish reddy KCR pump set agri pump
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp