State won’t fix meters to agri pump sets: Energy Minister on KCR's stand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday reiterated the State government’s stand that it would not fix meters to agriculture pump sets. Speaking to the media, the Minister said: “For the last four days, there was a debate on agriculture meters. But the BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, failed to respond to the points raised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on power sector reforms and meters to agriculture pump sets.”

“The Electricity Policy of the Central government states that meters should be fixed to agriculture motors. The Centre was supporting only those States which implemented power sector reforms and privatised the Discoms,” he added.

The Minister said that it was the prerogative of the States government on supplying power to some sections free of cost. The free power supply was nothing to do with the Central government, he said.