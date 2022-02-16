Telangana Congress chief Revanth sinks to despicable low over KCR’s birthday fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a descent to despicable depths, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday abused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to organise his own 12-day death ceremony instead of a three-day birthday bash.

“You have money and so why do you want to have only a three-day birthday bash? You can organise your own 12-day death ceremony. There are people who had their statues set up even when they were alive. Similarly, you can have your own death ceremony. Your supporters would pay you homage on the 12th day. There is no guarantee that they would, after your death,” Revanth Reddy, said in reaction to the Chief Minister’s three-day birthday celebrations which began on Tuesday.

The video clip which went viral on social media evoked a sharp reaction from Twitterati to Revanth Reddy taking the political debate to the sickening and detestable level.TRS social media convener Y Satish Reddy, tweeting the video clip to Rahul Gandhi, said this was how Congress Telangana president was acting at a time when KCR had condemned the loathsome comments on him and his family by the Assam Chief Minister.

He said: “Rahul Gandhiji, KCR garu condemned the abuse done to you and your family. Look at your PCC president. He made the worst possible comments, losing all his sense and shame.”Revanth Reddy made the comments immediately after meeting Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy in the backdrop of the latter’s eulogy of the Chief Minister that set off speculation that he was leaning towards TRS.

Revanth Reddy called on Venkat Reddy at his residence in Banjara Hills where they discussed “internal matters.” They came out beaming, the smiles designed to give an impression that all is well in the party.