Telangana Minister Harish schools Kishan Reddy on KCR’s love for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for bringing Pakistan into the picture when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted proof of surgical strikes, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday that the Pakistan bogey no longer holds water as people don’t trust the Modi government.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao alleged that Kishan Reddy supported Jai Andhra movement in 2011 and was even now working for the interests of AP, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “Kishan Reddy did not resign from the Assembly for separate Telangana and was wary of campaigning for Y Lakshminarayana, the BJP candidate who resigned for the sake of Telangana. It was Chandrasekhar Rao who campaigned for Lakshminarayana,” Harish Rao pointed out.

Health Minister T Harish Rao addresses the media at the TRS party headquarters, the Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The Finance Minister dared Kishan Reddy to come to Martyrs Memorial for a discussion with TRS MLAs on various issues of Telangana. “Kishan is making comments on the language used by KCR who is speaking Telangana dialect. But, BJP’s language is spreading communal hatred,” Harish Rao said. He alleged that Kishan Reddy supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah when they spoke against Telangana in Parliament.

“He failed to bring Central funds for Hyderabad. He failed to prevail upon the Centre to accord national status to any irrigation project in Telangana. Kishan failed to see that the Centre declared Sammakka-Saralamma jatara as a national festival,” Harish Rao alleged. He said that the Centre rendered injustice to the State in sanctioning of medical colleges and other educational institutions and did not implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

