Telangana’s efforts to improve lot of ryots hailed

Appreciating various schemes for farmers being implemented in Telangana, Shanta Kumar said that procurement of paddy directly through the procurement centres in villages was appreciable.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A visiting delegation, comprising leaders of various farmers unions from across the country, had wholesome praise for the Telangana government’s efforts for the welfare of the farmers in the State. After touring Kondapochamma Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Mid Manair Project and Medaram Nandi Pump House on Tuesday as part of their tour of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and various parts of that project, the farmer leaders spoke to the media at Public Gardens. 

Daivasikhamani from Tamil Nadu termed Kaleshwaram project as a miracle and the best irrigation project in the world. He described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the ‘master of future planning’ who deserves to lead the nation’.Shanta Kumar from Karnataka, said that while the Centre was doing injustice to farmers, Rao raising the issue of minimum support price was well appreciated.

Appreciating various schemes for farmers being implemented in Telangana, Shanta Kumar said that procurement of paddy directly through the procurement centres in villages was appreciable. Narasimha Naidu, National Vice-President of Turmeric Farmers’ Union, said that the delegation would urge the Tamil Nadu government to implement schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24x7 free power in that State. 

