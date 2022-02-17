STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bulldozer remark: EC slaps notice on Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

On Rao calling him a joker, he said that everybody knew who the joker was and that the son and father duo were doing nothing for the welfare of people.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following his ‘bulldozer’ comments,  controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh was issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. In a video that went viral on social media, Raja Singh issued a blatant threat to Uttar Pradesh citizens voting against Yogi Adityanath’s government. 

“Thousands of bulldozers and JCBs have been procured and are being mobilised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.  I am sure you know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for,” Raja Singh is seen saying in the video. 

ALSO READ: Vote for Yogi or be bulldozed, warns Telangana BJP leader Raja Singh

The ECI which noticed the video stated: “The Commission is prima facie of the opinion that T Raja Singh violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). You are hereby called upon to show cause within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against you and also as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC should not be taken against you,” the EC in its notice told Raja Singh. 

The EC also said that in the event of there being no response from Raja Singh within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that Raja Singh had nothing to say in the matter and the EC would take an appropriate action without making any further reference to the MLA.

‘My lawyer will respond’ 

Raja Singh, however,  said that he was only trying to explain the kind of atrocities perpetrated by Akhilesh Yadav when he was the CM. Stating that “beefeaters” were conspiring against him, he said he was going to Ujjain to perform yagya for Adityanath’s victory and his lawyer will respond to EC’s notice. He also responded to KT Rama Rao’s tweet and called him the ‘twitterman’ who makes promises in the Assembly but forgets them later. On Rao calling him a joker, he said that everybody knew who the joker was and that the son and father duo were doing nothing for the welfare of people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Raja Singh BJP MLA Election Commission
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp