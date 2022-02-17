Bulldozer remark: EC slaps notice on Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following his ‘bulldozer’ comments, controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh was issued a show-cause notice by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday. In a video that went viral on social media, Raja Singh issued a blatant threat to Uttar Pradesh citizens voting against Yogi Adityanath’s government.

“Thousands of bulldozers and JCBs have been procured and are being mobilised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. I am sure you know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for,” Raja Singh is seen saying in the video.

The ECI which noticed the video stated: “The Commission is prima facie of the opinion that T Raja Singh violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). You are hereby called upon to show cause within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against you and also as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC should not be taken against you,” the EC in its notice told Raja Singh.

The EC also said that in the event of there being no response from Raja Singh within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that Raja Singh had nothing to say in the matter and the EC would take an appropriate action without making any further reference to the MLA.

‘My lawyer will respond’

Raja Singh, however, said that he was only trying to explain the kind of atrocities perpetrated by Akhilesh Yadav when he was the CM. Stating that “beefeaters” were conspiring against him, he said he was going to Ujjain to perform yagya for Adityanath’s victory and his lawyer will respond to EC’s notice. He also responded to KT Rama Rao’s tweet and called him the ‘twitterman’ who makes promises in the Assembly but forgets them later. On Rao calling him a joker, he said that everybody knew who the joker was and that the son and father duo were doing nothing for the welfare of people.