Grateful boy welcomes Telangana Education Minister with bouquet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boy who recently joined a school after the intervention of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy welcomed her with a bouquet when she visited the school.

Koushik was spotted selling vegetables recently in Tukkuguda, by the Minister. There, she interacted with him and instructed officials to admit Koushik to school. Following the instructions, officials admitted him to Model School in Maheshwaram mandal in Rangareddy district.

On Wednesday, during her visit to the school as part of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Koushik welcomed her with a bouquet.