STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Grateful boy welcomes Telangana Education Minister with bouquet

A boy who recently joined a school after the intervention of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy welcomed her with a bouquet when she visited the school.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sabitha Indra Reddy

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A boy who recently joined a school after the intervention of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy welcomed her with a bouquet when she visited the school.

Koushik was spotted selling vegetables recently in Tukkuguda, by the Minister. There, she interacted with him and instructed officials to admit Koushik to school. Following the instructions, officials admitted him to Model School in Maheshwaram mandal in Rangareddy district. 

On Wednesday, during her visit to the school as part of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Koushik welcomed her with a bouquet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Minister P Sabitha P Sabitha Indra Reddy Tukkuguda
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp