If re-elected, Modi may reunite Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: KTR

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that if the people give one more chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he could reunite Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Modi is always questioning the birth of Telangana State. Would you want to support such political leaders and parties?” he asked the gathering after laying the foundation stone for a reservoir to be constructed at a cose of Rs119.41 crore in Siddapur village in Banswada Assembly constituency.“Modi behaves like he is the Prime Minister of only Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Rama Rao said. “He changes his clothes according to the place he visits. Leaders should not give importance to clothes. They should be broad-minded and not spew venom at others,” the Minister said.

He reminded that the Modi government has done nothing for Telangana in the last eight years. “The BJP government sanctioned 157 medical colleges, but not one of them was for Telangana. The Centre showed its hostility to Telangana when sanctioning IIMs and other institutions. When the Telangana government sought national status for Kaleshw-aram Lift Irrigation Scheme the Centre sanctioned the status to a project in Karnataka,” Rama Rao said.

He added that he could cite innumerable examples of the injustice done by the Modi government to the State. “Is there any BJP leader who has the guts to answer all these questions?” Rama Rao asked. Rama Rao alleged that the Telangana BJP leaders too lacked guts to question Modi about his negative comments over the formation of Telangana State. “Despite this, BJP leaders are hoping people will back them,” he said.