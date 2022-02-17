STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

If re-elected, Modi may reunite Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: KTR

Minister lays bare the discrimination against Telangana by Centre

Published: 17th February 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that if the people give one more chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he could reunite Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Modi is always questioning the birth of Telangana State. Would you want to support such political leaders and parties?” he asked the gathering after laying the foundation stone for a reservoir to be constructed at a cose of Rs119.41 crore in Siddapur village in Banswada Assembly constituency.“Modi behaves like he is the Prime Minister of only Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” Rama Rao said. “He changes his clothes according to the place he visits. Leaders should not give importance to clothes. They should be broad-minded and not spew venom at others,” the Minister said. 

He reminded that the Modi government has done nothing for Telangana in the last eight years. “The BJP government sanctioned 157 medical colleges, but not one of them was for Telangana. The Centre showed its hostility to Telangana when sanctioning IIMs and other institutions. When the Telangana government sought national status for Kaleshw-aram Lift Irrigation Scheme the Centre sanctioned the status to a project in Karnataka,” Rama Rao said. 

He added that he could cite innumerable examples of the injustice done by the Modi government to the State. “Is there any BJP leader who has the guts to answer all these questions?” Rama Rao asked. Rama Rao alleged that the Telangana BJP leaders too lacked guts to question Modi about his negative comments over the formation of Telangana State. “Despite this, BJP leaders are hoping people will back them,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT Rama Rao Narendra Modi Telangana Andhra
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp