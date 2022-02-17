Months of work behind hassle-free darshan at Medaram Jatara: Collector

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a welcome development, devotees thronging Asia’s biggest tribal festival are experiencing a hassle-free darshan and are able to make offerings to the presiding deities Samakka and Sarlamma without much difficulty. Thousands of devotees are reaching the adjacent to the deities altars into the tiny village of Medaram.

Chief priest Kaka Saraiah, his mouth covered with a red cloth, carries Saralamma to the altar in Medaram on Wednesday signalling the start of the jatara

Speaking to Express, Mulugu district Collector S Krishna Aditya said that it was very satisfying to see that the efforts of the last four months for smooth conduct of the jatara are bearing fruit. “Our focus has been facilitating easy access to devotees to reach the alter and make their offerings of jaggery and others,” he said.