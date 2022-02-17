Mother, accomplice held for murder of Telangana girl

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her accomplice for the murder of her minor daughter for falling in love with a man from a different religion in Huggelli village in Zaheerabad mandal.

The main accused had lodged a complaint with the police on Monday that her minor girl, an Intermediate student, was killed by unidentified persons, following which investigation began. DSP Shankar told reporters that after examining the clues found at the scene and interrogating the mother, it became clear that complainant was the murderer.

The DSP said the accused was against her daughter having anything to do with a Muslim man from Khashimpur, the neighbouring village. She advised her daughter to refrain from being involved with a person of a different religion but the girl was adamant.

On Monday evening, the accused along with another man from Khashimpur village, took the girl to a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village and once again told her to forget her beloved. The DSP said that when the girl refused, she pushed her down and sat on her. The man strangled the girl with her dupatta. The DSP said that both the accused have been arrested.