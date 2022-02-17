STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Podu ryot dies by suicide in Telangana's Kothagudem

Kannaiah had distributed podu land which his family had been cultivating for decades among his four sons.

17th February 2022

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 55-year-old farmer died by suicide at his house in Mamakannu village in Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday. According to sources, Kalthi Kannaiah consumed pesticide allegedly after forest officials took the podu land being cultivated by him into their control. 

Kannaiah had distributed podu land which his family had been cultivating for decades among his four sons. Last year, forest officials took his sons’ land into their custody. On Tuesday, forest officials again approached Kannaiah claiming the remaining land, which left him heartbroken, sources said.  

His wife Sammakka and sons alleged that the forest officials forcefully took the land into their control even when Kannaiah’s  application for sanction of patta for the land was pending with the government.

