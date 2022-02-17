Police outpost encroached in Telangana's Kagaznagar as officials look away

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: While grabbing of land, either government or private, is a fairly common in India, it come to light that some people have actually grabbed the police outpost set up in front of the bus stand and behind the municipal office in Kagaznagar in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.

Even more shocking is the fact the police, instead of protecting the property, have shifted the outpost saying that it was being done for the convenience of the people. On Wednesday, construction work was going on at the site of the police outpost and it was clear that a shape is being given to a commercial establishment.

No police officer was willing to speak about the encroachment, though an officer, on condition of anonymity, said that there are political forces at play. The official line is that the outpost was shifted “for public convenience”.

Likewise, there was no reaction from the staff of the municipal office even as the work continued literally behind its back. This is a far cry from earlier, when, during the undivided AP government, the then Sub-Collector removed all roadside encroachments. However, these have crept back, and the footpaths are no more open for pedestrians.