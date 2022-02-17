STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police outpost encroached in Telangana's Kagaznagar as officials look away

Even more shocking is the fact the police, instead of protecting the property, have shifted the outpost saying that it was being done for the convenience of the people. 

Published: 17th February 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work goes on at the police outpost in front of the Sirpur Kagaznagar bus stand in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: While grabbing of land, either government or private, is a fairly common in India, it come to light that some people have actually grabbed the police outpost set up in front of the bus stand and behind the municipal office in Kagaznagar in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. 

Even more shocking is the fact the police, instead of protecting the property, have shifted the outpost saying that it was being done for the convenience of the people. On Wednesday, construction work was going on at the site of the police outpost and it was clear that a shape is being given to a commercial establishment. 

No police officer was willing to speak about the encroachment, though an officer, on condition of anonymity, said that there are political forces at play. The official line is that the outpost was shifted “for public convenience”. 

Likewise, there was no reaction from the staff of the municipal office even as the work continued literally behind its back. This is a far cry from earlier, when, during the undivided AP government, the then Sub-Collector removed all roadside encroachments. However, these have crept back, and the footpaths are no more open for pedestrians. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagaznagar Telangana Kumrambheem Asifabad
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp