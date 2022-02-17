Prashant Kishor can’t save KCR, says Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent statement at a press meet that he would seek the advice of political strategist Prashant Kishor, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender called it the act of a desperate leader.

Addressing the media at the party office at Nampally on Wednesday, Rajender said that Kishor may be a strategist, but people of Telangana were more intellectual and enlightened. “A handful of leaders cannot script the course of history. It is people who have the power to do that, especially the people of Telangana,” he observed.

Saying the ground was slipping under the TRS supremo’s feet, Rajender called out the “false propaganda” of the CM about the Centre fixing meters on agricultural borewells, he said that the Centre would provide electricity not only to industries, but for agriculture as well.

Rajender questioned why the TRS election promise of providing power subsidy to barbers and dhobis was not implemented till the TRS tasted defeat in the Huzurabad by-election.

“As Finance Minister, I was a member of the committee overseeing power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit given to various industries. You have thousands of crores to give subsidies to industries, but when it comes to barbers, dhobis and Dalits, you have only Rs 200 crore,” he said.