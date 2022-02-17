Telangana minister KTR to lay foundation for tallest IT Park at Hyderabad today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furthering the ‘Look East’ policy of the State government to spread the IT infrastructure development in various corners of the city, IT Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone for the tallest IT Park -- the ‘Gateway IT Park of Hyderabad’ -- at Kandlakoya in Gundla Pochampally municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 11 am on Thursday, coinciding with the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17.

The fourteen-storey IT Park, to be constructed by the TSIIC, would be spread around 10 acres and will cost Rs 100 crore. The Park can accommodate 100 companies and is expected to create over 50,000 jobs in the sector.

As part of the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy, the State government has been developing IT infrastructure in north and eastern directions of the city, so that concentration of IT is not limited to Madhapur and Gachibowli. Five IT Parks approved in Uppal, Nagole and LB Nagar are also part of that effort.Of the 100 companies being accommodated at this IT Park, 70 have reportedly applied for office space.