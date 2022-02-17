STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minority welfare bodies to get new members soon

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Farooq Hussain on Wednesday filed his nomination papers under MLC quota for upcoming TS Waqf Board election. 

Telangana Waqf Board

Telangana Waqf Board (File photo | EPS)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the process of electing new Waqf Board panel has been initiated, the State government is believed to have taken a decision to strengthen various departments under the Ministry of Minority Welfare. According to sources, at least two officials, including an IFS officer, are awaiting orders. 

Conservator of Forests (Hyderabad) MJ Akbar, who earlier served as Special Officer of Telangana Waqf Board as well as Director of Minorities Welfare Department, is likely to be given the responsibility of Telangana Minority Finance Corporation or Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). 

Prof S A Shukoor, Director of Centre for Education and Development of Minorities, is likely to be made Secretary of TS Urdu Academy and Special Officer of Haj Committee, the two responsibilities he also held previously. 

IAS officer Ayesha Masrat Khanam, who is currently serving as Deputy Secretary at Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, is likely to be made CEO of Waqf Board. She earlier served as the District Collector of Vikarabad. Currently, the IPS official Shahnawaz Qasim is handling this additional charge, besides being posted as Commissioner, Minorities Welfare. 

Waqf Board chief

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Farooq Hussain on Wednesday filed his nomination papers under MLC quota for upcoming TS Waqf Board election.Proposed by Home Minister Mahmood Ali, he along with his supporters filed the nominations and he is most likely to replace Mohammed Saleem as chairman. While February 17 is the last day for filing nominations, February 21 is last date for withdrawals. The election is scheduled to be held on February 28. The results would be announced on the same day. The new members will elect the board chairman on February 29.

