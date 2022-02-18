STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR birthday celebrations: Roosters as gift make day more special for poor

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated with festive fervour in Karimnagar on Thursday. 

Published: 18th February 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated with festive fervour in Karimnagar on Thursday. In the 25th division of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, roosters were distributed among the people. 

Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao was invited by the residents of the area for the distribution. “Cake cutting and pooja are common practices at birthday celebrations. We wanted to do something different,” said corporator Saritha. 

In another programme at Telangana Chowk, TRS activists, led by the Mayor, cut a 68 kg cake to celebrate the CM’s birthday.They also distributed food and blankets at orphanages and among the poor. TRS activists in the area also planted saplings on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR birthday K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Telangana CM
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp