KCR birthday celebrations: Roosters as gift make day more special for poor

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated with festive fervour in Karimnagar on Thursday. In the 25th division of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, roosters were distributed among the people.

Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao was invited by the residents of the area for the distribution. “Cake cutting and pooja are common practices at birthday celebrations. We wanted to do something different,” said corporator Saritha.

In another programme at Telangana Chowk, TRS activists, led by the Mayor, cut a 68 kg cake to celebrate the CM’s birthday.They also distributed food and blankets at orphanages and among the poor. TRS activists in the area also planted saplings on the occasion.